Shopper Claims That Bud Light Is Offering a $20 Rebate on a $19.98 Case Budweiser's Bud Light has seen better days in terms of sales. That said, is it true that the beer brand is now offering a $20 rebate for customers? By Kelly Corbett May 19 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

When it comes to beer, Budweiser is one of the largest and most recognizable beer brands in the world. The classic lager's refreshing taste is one that can be paired with almost any type of fare. The brand, which was established in 1876, has been the official sponsor of many sports teams and leagues including Major League Baseball, NASCAR, and the NFL.

But in 2023, the brand started to take a major dip in sales — specifically with its most popular beer, Bud Light. And now there is talk on Twitter that Bud Light is offering a very generous rebate that would essentially make the beer free to buy. Is this true? Let's investigate.

Is the Bud Light $20 rebate real?

In May 2023, former heavyweight boxer Ed Latimore shared a photo to Twitter of a store shelf packed with Bud Light cases. Attached to one of the cases was a flyer that shared details about an alleged rebate the brand was offering. "Get $20 back via rebate," the flyer read, offering a QR code for those interested to scan.

I've been sober for almost a decade, so I'm not sure on this, but ain't a case like $20 most places?



Things can't be going great if they're basically giving it away... pic.twitter.com/aeCgHjlnEe — Ed Latimore (@EdLatimore) May 13, 2023

However, at the bottom of the shelf, the price read $19.98. "I've been sober for almost a decade, so I'm not sure on this, but ain't a case like $20 most places? Things can't be going great if they're basically giving it away..." Ed wrote. Naturally, the tweet caused right a stir as many assumed that they could purchase a $19.98 case of Bud Light and then receive a $20 rebate. However, the photo does not show the fine print, which could include some kind of catch.

Furthermore, Bud Light hasn't announced that it is currently offering a rebate on its website or social media platforms. It's unknown where this flyer came from, but it's highly unlikely that Bud Light would start giving away cases of beer that easily.

Budweiser's sales have seemingly declined after its Dylan Mulvaney partnership.

On April 1, 2023, Bud Light announced a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that did not go over well with customers. The brand teamed up with Dylan to boost its “Easy Carry Contest,” offering customers a chance at $15,000 if they uploaded videos of themselves carrying as many cans of beer as possible.