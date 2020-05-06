Dottie From 'My 600-lb Life' Leaves Husband Over Alcohol Addiction

As she struggled to get her weight under control, Dottie suffered a devastating loss: the death of her 13-year-old son, Daniel, who suffered from cerebral palsy. Unfortunately, her most recent update brought some more bad news.

On the May 6 episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? , the TLC series checked in with Dottie Perkins (whose married name is Potts). The Mississippi native weighed 641.9 pounds when she first appeared on the show in 2016, and had to be hospitalized several times so that her diet could be closely monitored.

Where is Dottie from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

The episode picked up two years and seven months after Dottie first began seeing Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now), and revealed she had lost a total of 271 pounds, meaning her weight was at 371. Despite her progress, Dottie was back in the hospital when the incisions from one of her surgeries opened up due to her putting on weight.

"I feel like I’m in hell, and I have to get back home to see Landon," she said of her 4-year-old son. "He can’t keep going without me."

Source: Facebook Dottie in September 2019.

Though her stay in Houston ultimately proved to be beneficial, the two-hour follow-up ended with Dottie quitting Dr. Now’s weight loss program. She told the camera that she was leaving her husband of five years, Chris, due to his drinking problem. "I honestly don’t think Chris is going to really change like he needs and truly give up alcohol because I’ve been through this before with him a long time ago," Dottie, who last popped up on her spouse’s Facebook page in November, admitted.

"But the only way for me and Landon to go back home and into that environment again is for him to care about us more than getting drunk and lying about it," she stated. "So if he wants us back, he’s going to have to change all that for good. But I just don’t see that happening." After moving into a hotel with Landon, Dottie confessed that she’d be out of money in five days. "That means I have to figure out our lives from scratch practically and how I’m going to do this on my own," she shared before giving Dr. Now a call.

Source: Facebook