Where Is Doyle Brunson Now? The Poker Legend Is Getting His Own Biopic

When we think of professional poker, we immediately associate the game with Doyle Brunson. The two-time World Series of Poker main event champion is arguably the greatest poker player of all time.

For one, "Texas Dolly" was the first player to win $1 million in poker tournaments; secondly, he's also one of only three players to win WSOP tournaments in four consecutive years. If that doesn't scream G.O.A.T., we don't know what does!