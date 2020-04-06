Dr. Drew Is Apologizing After the Internet "Canceled" Him

Dr. Drew went on about the overreaction to coronavirus for months and claimed it was "press-induced panic." He once even said you're more likely to die after being "hit by an asteroid" than the highly contagious virus. So when things really took a turn in this country (and around the world) in regards to the virus, Twitter took it upon itself to compile all of the moments that Dr. Drew was completely wrong about coronavirus and make it into a now-viral video.