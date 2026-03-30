Dr. Mike Fans Have Been Looking Into His Dating History, and the Prognosis Isn't Great A particularly savage Reddit thread, titled "Downfall of Dr. Mike," contains comments such as, "This just screams icky." By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 30 2026, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @doctor.mike

Mikhail Oskarovich Varshavski, aka Dr. Mike, has been documenting his life as a medical student since 2012. However, his fame truly took off in 2015, thanks to a BuzzFeed article titled, "Um, You Really Need to See This Hot Doctor and His Dog." Since then, Mike and his various pups have been stealing the internet's hearts, as they share medical insights and life updates with their social media followers.

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Although most of Mike's posts contain either medical information or photos with his dogs, he does occasionally fill his followers in on his private life. However, fans' most pressing question revolves around who the handsome doctor is dating. Although Mike isn't one to gush about his love life all over social media, there have been some clues as to who he'd choose to go into a COVID-style lockdown with.

Source: Instagram / @doctor.mike

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Dr. Mike may be dating a fellow influencer.

While Mike himself has not confirmed anything, fans speculate that the YouTuber is dating fellow influencer Lina Belfiore. She is often seen in Mike's social media posts and attends red carpet events with him, including the Emmys. The pair started appearing on each other's feeds in late 2024, leading many fans to believe they've been an item for a while.

Despite the relationship's supposed longevity, the public hasn't given it a promising prognosis. Fans seem to have an issue with the fact that Lina's an influencer, which is kind of strange, since Mike has the exact same career. It seems they were hoping she'd be more of an informative influencer, the way Mike is, rather than someone who gets followers because of their looks. Again, one could argue that's what got Mike's career to where it is today as well.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @doctor.mike

Perhaps the public's biggest issue with Mike and Lina is their age difference. The doctor/influencer is 36 years old, while the law student/influencer is 25 years old. While perfectly legal, the couple's age gap is large enough to give people the ick, downgrading Mike from a solid 10 to a seven, at best.

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The internet is not happy.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @doctor.mike

The internet is not at all happy with Mike and his love life. A particularly savage Reddit thread, titled "Downfall of Dr. Mike," contains comments such as, "This just screams icky," and a completely unverified claim that his member is medically small. There are also claims that Lina has been trying to clean up her internet history and erase all evidence of a prior OnlyF--- account. Once again, there is some evidence of this, but these things can be easily faked, and the claims are not verified.