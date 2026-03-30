Who Is Justin Laboy Dating? The Musician and Podcast Host Has Been Dating a Female Rapper "You know you're in love when you go outside without your girl and feel guilty." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 30 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/JustinLaboy

Another day, another celebrity relationship! Whether partial to privacy, transparency, or a mix between the two, it’s refreshing to see celebrities find love. In an industry that folks say can be cutthroat, especially when it comes to relationships, it’s nice to see the rich and famous find suitable partners. And in young Hollywood, it’s great to see Black love.

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Justin Laboy, the musical artist and dynamic podcaster, was pretty quiet about his love life in the past. And while he was once linked to Rihanna, not much was known about his romantic life. However, the 34-year-old has recently made headlines for his love life, along with the beautiful young lady he’s been seeing. So, who is Justin Laboy dating? Here’s what we know.

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Who is Justin Laboy dating?

Justin has been off the market for quite some time. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Justin has been dating rapper Coi Leray since 2025. According to the Rap-Up, the pair sparked dating rumors after Justin posted a photo of them in his Instagram Stories in September 2025. The caption read, “My Coi.”

Later, on Sept. 25, 2025, Coi appeared on Justin’s podcast, Respectfully, The Justin Laboy Show. During the interview, Coi talked about being single, and the pair were flirting with one another. In fact, Justin complimented her on the “baby weight” and how attractive she is. Coi then made it a point to talk about her dating status.

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“I linked up with somebody that I actually think I like,” Coi said. “I actually like [them] — not even I think — I actually like [them]. But I’m still single.”

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Justin made it a point to say that he wasn’t trying to hear that she was entertaining somebody in a sly, flirtatious way. He went on to ask about whether the guy was an industry man or a normal person. And once she said, “He’s a normal guy," he pressed her about her entertaining industry men.

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Coi went on to share who her type of guy is and what she looks for: “I like lowkey guys. I don’t like guys who do too much. You gotta dress, obviously. I like ugly [n-word]. I don’t like pretty pretty pretty boys.” Coi then went on to call Justin “almost pretty.” And of course, Justin took the compliment as a way in to ask what she’d do if he made a move.

Fast-forward to Nov. 10, 2026, the outlet shares that Coi posted a now-deleted video of the pair hanging out. In the video, Justin thanked all the other guys before him who seemingly dated Coi. “Thank you to every [n-word] that ever fumbled you,” Justin said. “God said, ‘Everybody gon’ drop her for you.’ It’s a blessing.”

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Coi captioned the video, “I’m in love, y’all, [not gonna lie].” Since then, the pair has been spotted out and about enjoying one another. And for Valentine’s Day 2026, the pair appeared on Justin’s podcast. The pair discussed their relationship, Coi stepping into motherhood, navigating the music industry, and more in an unfiltered conversation.

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Fans have mixed feelings about Justin and Coi’s relationship.

Although Justin and Coi have been going strong for quite some time, it didn’t take long for fans to speak on their relationship dynamic. Once the Valentine’s Day interview was released, it seemed as if everyone had an opinion on the coupledom.

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“This was cute but a little awkward, it seems like he lowkey playing in her face,” one person commented on the interview. “He makes her 10x more Feminine when they’re together, and she never stops blushing.. Such a beautiful thing to witness. So happy for them,” one user shared. “He doesn't 'look' like her type but that's usually the best relationships that end up lasting really long,” another person shared.

For anyone in the public eye, there’s always going to be good and bad said about their personal relationships. That said, as long as both parties are transparent with one another, the relationship can go the distance. Coi has been through a lot, mainly with her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, rapper Trippie Redd. So, fans are hoping that this relationship is the real deal.

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That said, judging by Justin's Instagram Stories post, obtained by The Shade Room, it appears that he's serious about Coi. In his post, he shared a message about missing his woman when she's not around. "You know you're in love when you go outside without your girl, and you feel guilty," the post reads. "I ain't say a word all night. I'm on mute. If my girl is not here, I'm not speaking to anybody. Call her if you need to speak to me."