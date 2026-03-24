Is Tommie Lee Dating Julez Smith? The Reality Star Has Officially Set the Record Staright "Hate to break it to you, but I'm not that type of girl." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 24 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamjulezjsmith/@tommiee_

Nothing gets social media going like rumors of a celebrity relationship. Even more juicy, when the rumor of said relationship is between the last two people you’d think would connect. You know, an upcoming model linked to a high-profile family and a reality star with a reputation for having a hot temper. If you’ve picked up what I threw down, you likely know that I’m referring to Tommie Lee and Julez Smith.

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Yes, Julez, the son of Solange Knowles, and LHHATL alum Tommie are rumored to be dating. And while rumors can come up out of thin air, the pair were spotted together, prompting chatter. That said, folks want answers. So, is Tommie Lee dating Julez Smith? Here’s everything that we know!

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Is Tommie Lee dating Julez Smith?

For folks that love drama, you’d be addened to learn that Tommie and Julez are not an item. In an Instagram Stories post shared during the early hours of March 24, 2026, Tommie decided to set the record straight. “LOL, this was fun. Hate to break it to you, I’m not that type of girl,” she wrote.

The rumors started after Tommie posted a Snapchat video of herself on Juelz's back. In the short clip, Tommie, who was barefoot, was being carried by Juelz. In the clip, Tommie says, “My baby,” and “You’re so fine,” which pretty much sealed the deal for everyone.

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Julez responded, “It’s hard to be fine when you got somebody on your back.” Tommie immediately laughs.

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In the next video shared by The Shade Room, Tommie and Julez got a bit more touchy with each other. Tommie can be seen kissing Julez as they appear to be lying down at a restaurant. A performer is in the background, folding her body like a pretzel, and Juelz asks Tommie if she could do the same thing.

In the video and on-screen text, she says she can do that and do it better. Naturally, fans immediately believed that Solange and the Knowles family would not be happy.

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“Solange, do you want me to get him for you?! WTF is going on?” one person commented. “That family has to be going through it. First, the gumbo. Now this!” another fan shared.

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Julez Smith has not commented on the speculation.

Although Tommie has taken to social media to speak her peace, Julez has taken a different approach. Fans who expected him to speak on the videos would be surprised to know that he has been silent.

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Truth be told, Julez is part of a family that thrives on privacy, so chances of him speaking up were slim from the beginning. Not to mention, the Knowles family is known to handle things in-house, so he may have had a few uncomfortable conversations.