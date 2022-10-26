Dr. Oz Has Several Adult Children, Some of Whom Are Following in His Footsteps

Along with being a TV doctor and possible future Senator, Dr. Oz is also a family man. According to The Sun, his daughter Daphne Oz has made a name for herself in the reality TV world as a chef and food writer.

It seems that she is comfortable following in her father's footsteps when it comes to having a big personality in front of the cameras. IMDb says that she starred on an ABC daytime talk show called The Chew before landing a spot as the co-host of The Good Dish.