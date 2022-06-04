How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth? His TV Talk Show Host Days Are Behind Him

Although many would think that Dr. Oz makes money from his television programming alone, that estimation wouldn't be correct. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Oz's estimated net worth is $100 million, but some of that can be attributed to his wife's family, according to Forbes. Dr. Oz's wife, Lisa Oz (neé Lemole), is from the Asplundh Tree Expert dynasty, which has $4.7 billion in revenue and is the 98th biggest private company in America as of 2022.