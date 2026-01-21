The "Dr Pepper Baby" Jingle on TikTok Was Actually Featured in a Televised Ad "They even kept the doo doo doo." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 21 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@romeosshow

If you are one of the millions who saw the TikTok user by the name of Romeo create a seemingly on-the-fly jingle for Dr Pepper before it went viral, consider yourself lucky. Your like or share might have even helped them reach the brand, because the "Dr Pepper Baby" song is now in an ad for the soda brand, and people are kind of obsessed with Romeo.

Romeo's TikTok account describes the user as a "rapper" and "actor." It also says Romeo is "creative," and their hundreds of thousands of followers would probably agree with that one. After they posted their Dr Pepper jingle and it reached the right audience, Romeo was even quick to post more jingles.

The Dr Pepper jingle on TikTok quickly found success.

In Romeo's original video with the jingle, they say, "I have a theme song for Dr Pepper and it goes like this. 'Dr Pepper baby, it's good and nice.'" Then, Romeo gives a little "doo doo doo doo" at the end, which sort of adds the necessary period for the jingle. They also wrote on the screen that they felt they had to quickly post it once the idea came to them, just in case someone else did it first.

It should also be noted that Romeo's voice is smooth and almost made for televised jingles. The video racked up millions of likes and it was shared more than half a million times before Romeo apparently got a deal with Dr Pepper. The ad, which was shared on TikTok by other users, features Romeo's song in a slight remix, and it even has Romeo's TikTok handle tagged in the bottom right-hand corner.

Before Romeo went absolutely viral and Dr Pepper made the ad, other users commented to share their hopes for Romeo's jingle making it onto TV at some point. They also commented on how much Romeo made them want a Dr Pepper. "I now want to buy Dr Pepper, as I feel it's going to be good and nice," one user joked. Another added, "I am waiting for Dr Pepper to offer a massive contract!"

Romeo has other jingles ready to go after the Dr Pepper one.

If making jingles wasn't Romeo's goal before, it is now. They have a website dedicated to what they can do, and there's a form for potential brand partners to fill out. Per Romeo's website, they are accepting brand partnerships for 2026's first quarter. But there aren't any details on how much Romeo charges for their efforts.