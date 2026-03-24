How Many Kids Does Dr. Umar Johnson Have? Inside the Multi-Hyphenate Educator's Family "Each and every time that I have heard from my child, I've asked to see and spend time with her." By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 24 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Breakfast Club

Ever since rumors that Dr. Umar Johnson is the father of Sukihana’s child have been spreading like wildfire, social media users have been tapped in. Most folks can tell you that Dr. Umar is a passionate author and speaker who fights tirelessly to ensure the education, safety, and well-being of Black children in the school system and beyond. Not to mention, you can count on him to give you a share of laughs due to his vivacious personality.

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Although the rumors of him and Sukihana have been cleared up, many people have decided to take a look at his personal life. Dr. Umar has been vocal about yearning for more children and wanting two wives, but some folks are unclear about his current family due to privacy. So, how many kids does Dr. Umar have? Here’s what we know.

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Dr. Umar is the father of two daughters.

In case you didn’t know, Dr. Umar is a girl dad two times over. On Feb. 28, 2025, Dr. Umar appeared on the It’s Up There podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including why some Black men fear marriage.

During the chat, he shared that he currently pays child support for his 13-year-old daughter, and at one point, he was paying child support for his 22-year-old daughter. Aside from speaking about why he refused to marry one of the mothers of his children, the speaker has been relatively private about his children.

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Some may say that Dr. Umar doesn’t speak about his children because he doesn't have a good relationship with them or their mothers. Others may say that, as a public figure, Dr. Umar would prefer to keep his daughters' identities secret.

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That said, Dr. Umar has never denied having children; it’s just clear that he prefers to discuss his mission as a Pan-Africanist and helping Black children.

Dr.Umar publicly called out his second baby mother over a child support dispute.

According to Vibe Magazine, Dr. Umar spoke his peace about his second daughter’s mom and their ongoing issues with child support. The site reports that the speaker took to Instagram Live on March 16, 2025, to air out his grievances.

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“Baby mama number two, Miss Vegan. Baby mama No. 2, Miss Vegan,” he said. “You have two weeks to produce my child, whom you’ve been keeping from me while I’ve been paying child support. Just like baby mama No. 1. It’s déjà vu.”

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He went on to threaten the baby mamas about releasing info she doesn’t want the world to know if she doesn’t allow him to see his daughter. “You have until the eclipse of March 29,” he warned. “If I do not meet and see my child by Saturday, March 29, Miss Vegan, I will be going live, and I’m going to tell the whole world information you don’t want them to know.”

Not to mention, he also had some issues with his oldest daughter, Nisa, and her mother. In a March 9, 2025, post shared by The Shade Room, Nisa went on live to expose Dr. Umar for not supporting her financially, along with claims of him abusing her mother. In a post, Dr. Umar defended himself, calling the move nothing but a “money grab.”

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“She has reached out to me intermittently for the past eight years or so since high school,” he wrote. “My number has not changed in 20 years. This was done intentionally so that my children could always contact me no matter what. Each and every time that I have heard from my child, I've asked to see and spend time with her. She has never accepted my requests for a meeting in all of these years.”