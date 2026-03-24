Is the Dr. Umar Johnson and Sukihana Baby Rumor True? The Prince Has Spoken "I am not the father of her child." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 24 2026, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/TheBreakfastClub/Instagram/@sukihanagoat

Ever since Dr. Umar Johnson and Sukihana linked up in July 2024, social media users were convinced the pair could be a couple. After all, the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africianism has always spoken highly about the reality star in interviews. And on Suki’s side, she gave the activist a nod in a freestyle and referred to him as a “Black King.”

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Now that Sukihana is preparing to welcome her fourth child, the rumor mill is buzzing about the father. Suki has had her fair share of relationships, but since she hasn’t revealed the child’s father, the internet has been jumping to conclusions. And of course, Dr. Umar is officially in the mix. So, is there any truth to the Dr. Umar Johnson and Sukihana baby rumors? Here’s what we know.

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Is the Dr. Umar Johnson and Sukihana baby rumor true?

Dr. Umar has put the rumors to rest. The Prince of Pan-Africianism appeared on The Breakfast Club on March 23, 2026. A frequent guest, the activist always shares his thoughts on pop culture topics, politics, and childhood development, especially in the education system.

During his appearance, Dr. Umar made a point of addressing the rumors that he fathered Sukihana’s unborn child. “Suki is a friend of mine,” he said. “I’m not the father of the child. “She’s happy and looking forward to being a mother again.” However, he made it a point to say that he wouldn’t mind having a child with Sukihana in the future.

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“Now, down the line, because I don’t have a son, if I need an heir to the throne, if I ain’t wifed out, Suki might carry that baby,” he shared. “Because Suki is conscious. And if something happened to me, God forbid, she is one of the few women I know who I think would raise my son the way I would want him to be.”

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Dr. Umar has always been vocal about his love and respect for Sukihana. While he admits that Suki may have to make some lifestyle changes, since it doesn’t align with his road of being an activist and leader for Black people, he knows that she’s capable of having that honor in his life.

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“Her character to me suggests that your son will be the way you want him to be,” Dr. Umar explained. Her went on to share that he’s had the pleasure of having conversations with Suki, including on time at dinner, where he says that her intelligence blew him away.

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Who is the father of Sukihana’s unborn child?

Now that Dr. Umar has removed himself from the conversation, fans are still left with the mystery of the child’s father. However, Sukihana has made it clear that she’s in the space of being partial to privacy.

"This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love," she told People. "I’ve lived a lot of my life loudly, but this moment is something I wanted to protect until I was ready to share it with the world."

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