Dragon from 'Skinwalker Ranch' Has Kids, But Is He Married? Here's What We Know "Lucky me! She said yes :)." By Ivy Griffith Published June 12 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET

In the Secret of Skinwalker Ranch family, everything is a little mysterious. Whether the team is following a hunch or analyzing data, Skinwalker Ranch is both a gathering place and a source of frustration and intrigue as they try to unearth the location's mysterious happenings.

But with Season 6 of Skinwalker Ranch arriving in June 2025, it became apparent that one team member wasn't involved: Bryant "Dragon" Arnold. He was forced to take a hiatus from the series due to personal reasons, staying home to take care of his family. Here's what we know about whether or not Dragon is married and how many kids he has.

Is Dragon from 'Skinwalker Ranch' married?

Back in 2023, the Skinwalker Ranch Reddit boards lit up with news that Dragon had announced his engagement. The news came from Dragon's X (formerly Twitter) account, which captioned a series of photos, "Lucky me! She said yes :)." However, finding out Dragon's current marital status is a little complicated.

While Dragon does have a social media presence, with accounts on Instagram and X, he does not post often and tends to avoid giving too much personal information. So whether or not the engagement progressed or not is somewhat of a mystery, in the best Skinwalker Ranch tradition.

Is Dragon married? Based on several online rumor sites, it would seem that he is single. Several celebrity-tracking sites have him listed as single, but it's impossible to confirm for now. Ultimately, we don't know, but it seems that he is either single or engaged. If he's married, it happened away from the public eye.

Here's what we know about Dragon's kids.

We do, however, know a little more about a different aspect of Dragon's life: his children. We know that he has at least one son, and his son is the reason why he wasn't involved in filming Season 6. As Season 6 premiered in June 2025, Dragon had a message for the fandom. He shared it to social media with the message stating, "Tonight marks the premiere of Season 6 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, and I couldn’t be more excited to see the incredible work the team has done!"

The message continued, "While I wasn’t able to participate in filming this season due to personal matters involving the health and care of my son, I want to assure everyone that I’m still very much a part of the team and fully support the ongoing investigation. This was a tough decision, but one made out of love and responsibility — family comes first. I’ve been focusing my energy where it’s most needed, and I appreciate all the support and understanding from the fans and my team."

He added, " I’ll be watching right along with you, and I can’t wait to see what truths come to light this season. Thank you for being part of this journey with us — and for your continued support. Let’s see what Season 6 uncovers."