Is the Skinwalker Ranch Fake? Folks Wanna Know After 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' Debut The reality show airs on the History channel. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @skinwalker_ranch

Fans are asking if the Skinwalker Ranch is fake following the Season 6 premiere of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch on June 3. The History channel show takes place on the ranch near Ballard, Utah, and it features owner Brandon Fugal and his team as they investigate mysterious happenings, extraterrestrials, skinwalkers, and UFOs on the land.

Also on the show are investigator Erik Bard and astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor, and the team investigates alleged paranormal activity on the property. However, fans of the reality show are wondering: Is the Skinwalker Ranch fake?

Source: Instagram / @skinwalker_ranch

Is the Skinwalker Ranch fake?

No, the Skinwalker Ranch is not fake. It is a real property, and according to Utah.com, the ranch is located near land inhabited by the Ute Tribe. According to Legends of America, the ranch borders the Ute reservation, and the Ute believe that shapeshifting witches, called "skinwalkers," often visit the ranch.

The legend of skinwalkers goes back to the Navajo tribe. They believe that skinwalkers can shapeshift into animals or humans, and they are associated with bad omens, trickery, or death. Skinwalkers are rumored to have been visiting the land since the Civil War. In the 1950s, other happenings and mysterious occurrences were reported on the Skinwalker Ranch.

Reports of UFOs were in the hundreds, and in the 1990s, the then-owners of the ranch described a wolf trying to take off with a calf. After they shot the wolf three times to make it let go of the calf, the wolf finally let go, but had no wounds, and there was no blood. The wolf stared at them before it ran off, and after following the wolf, it disappeared.

The owners also saw several strange-looking animals on the ranch over the years, and they claimed that many of them disappeared before their eyes. After seven of their cows vanished, four of them disappeared for good without a trace, and three were later found dead and mutilated on the land. They also saw multiple UFOs over the years.

Owner Terry Sherman once said, “For a long time, we wondered what we were seeing. If it was something to do with a top-secret project. I don’t know really what to think about it.”

The remains of a prehistoric dire wolf were reportedly found on the land in 2023, and the show promises to "uncover eerie evidence that mysterious predators may, in fact, be lurking on the property." The show promises to deliver definitive answers to humanity's questions about the universe during Season 6 of the show.