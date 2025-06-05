How Much Does ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Cast Make? A Look at Their Salaries Most of the History Channel show's cast are quite wealthy. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 5 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: History Channel/Elizabeth Weinberg

The History Channel series, which debuted in 2020, follows a team of investigators and skeptics as they investigate reports of paranormal activities, including UFO sightings. Among The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch main cast members are the ranch's owner, Brandon Fugal, aerospace engineer Erik Bard, security chief Bryant "Dragon" Arnold, ranch superintendent Tom Winterton, and scientist Jim Segala.

The main cast has been with the show from the beginning, and reportedly receive great compensation to film. Here's a look at The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch cast's salaries.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' cast's salaries is unclear, but all of them are quite wealthy.

According to multiple reports, the exact salary earnings among the cast of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch vary. Tuko reported that Brandon, the show's anchor, earns $700,000 a year, although some of his income reportedly also comes from real estate development. In addition to owning the ranch, Brandon is the CEO of Colliers International.

Other cast members from the show also make a good living, but, like Brandon, have other jobs that are more profitable than most reality TV salaries. Several of the cast members, including Travis, Bryant, and Erik, are reportedly millionaires. Travis reportedly rakes in $19 million from the show and his hi-tech projects for the Department of Defense and NASA, while Erik and Bryant both have a reported net worth of $5 million.

Tom, who oversees the maintenance of Skinwalker Ranch, its facilities and equipment, also did well for himself, though he's not a millionaire yet! He reportedly has a net worth of $850,000.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch's recurring stars also reportedly make their primary source of income outside of the show. Jim Morse, who is known as the Ranch Manager, has a reported net worth of $2.5 million. In addition to managing Travis and his team, he's an entrepreneur and real estate developer whose contributions involve bringing in outside experts and consultants when the team needs specialists to explain the unusual phenomena at the ranch.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' cast created a consulting firm in 2022.

Although their salary is unknown, the Secret of Skinwalker Ranch cast has utilized their reality TV fame for good, and we love to see it! In November 2022, the cast came together to form a consulting firm that provides economic consulting services, strengthening businesses while simultaneously appearing on the show. According to Expanding Frontiers Research, the cast "contracted with three county governments in Utah" for a fee of $58,500 per county.