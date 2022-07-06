Skinwalker Ranch Is Bigger Than 500 Football Fields
Every July 2, people around the globe celebrate World UFO Day, which is dedicated to the existence of unidentified flying objects, aliens, and all other extraterrestrial events. In the past, people who reported UFO sightings were often dismissed and ridiculed, but in recent years, interest in UFOs has gone mainstream.
Now that even the U.S. government is taking the subject seriously, there’s been a renewed interest in areas where there have been numerous UFO sightings. One of these places is Skinwalker Ranch in Utah. But what exactly has gone on over there? Keep reading for all the paranormal details.
How big is Skinwalker Ranch?
According to Utah Business, Skinwalker Ranch is rumored to have been cursed by the Ute Indians and it’s also not uncommon for ranchers to experience cattle mutilations and UFO sightings on a regular basis. Per Newsweek, the ranch's name is derived from the Navajo name for a type of shaman who practices black magic.
Skinwalker Ranch is one of the most infamous areas in the U.S. when it comes to UFO sightings. The property is located in northwestern Utah, at the center of the Uintah Basin. The entire ranch sprawls across 512 acres and has been a hotspot for UFO sightings since the 1960s.
Throughout its history, the owners of the ranch have been cattle ranchers trying to make a living against the backdrop of strange activities. In 1996, hotel financier and billionaire Robert Bigelow bought the property for $200,000, right around the time he started the National Institute for Discovery Science, a research organization that studied extraterrestrial phenomena.
Then, in 2016, the ranch's current owner, real estate mogul Brandon Fugal, bought the land for an undisclosed amount. But rather than remaining tight-lipped about the unusual activities at the ranch like his predecessor, Brandon opened its doors to researchers for a better understanding of what was going on.
Brandon explained that his interest in the area was based in “taking the research forward and installing my own team of scientists and researchers in order to truly get to the bottom of what was happening on the Utah property.” The real estate titan was also involved in the launching of the History Channel series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, which documents the UFO-related activities happening at the ranch and the efforts of the team trying to explain them.
The incidents recorded by the History Channel program are unusual, to say the least, and we’re not just talking about basic electronics going haywire with no explanation. Ranch superintendent Thomas Winterton develops a lump that causes his scalp to separate from his skull after digging on the ranch on two separate occasions. Another time, astrophysicist Travis Taylor mysteriously develops burns that are similar to those experienced by radiation patients.
If you’re a skeptic and inclined to think that Brandon is just drumming up drama in order to line his own pockets with the money of gullible people, he clarified, “I have yet to put a penny in my pocket personally regarding this endeavor.”
New episodes of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on History Channel.