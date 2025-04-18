Rumors Swirl That Meredith Marks Was Suspended From 'RHOSLC' Season 6 Filming Is there any truth to the rumors? By Allison DeGrushe Published April 18 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City started filming in March 2025, and it's safe to say the drama didn't wait to heat up! Word on the street (aka social media) is that things got explosive between Meredith Marks and Britani Bateman — and the cameras might've captured every fiery second of it.

Now, rumor has it that Meredith Marks has been suspended from filming. But is there any truth to the gossip? Here's everything we know so far.

Meredith Marks has not been suspended from 'RHOSLC.'

As previously mentioned, rumors have been swirling online that Meredith Marks was suspended from RHOSLC filming over alleged comments she made about Britani. But according to a report from The U.S. Sun, published on April 17, 2025, that is far from the truth.

"Meredith has not been suspended from the show," an insider told the outlet. "She is not pleased about the rumors and nastiness, pun intended."

The source suggested Meredith suspects the rumors may be coming from within: "She wouldn't be surprised if the call was coming from inside the house and Britani was leaking all of this herself to stay relevant. Meredith and Britani get into some pretty nasty altercations and have some blowout fights, but nothing that warrants a suspension."

The insider also revealed that tensions between the two popular reality stars weren't just personal. In fact, some of their arguments reportedly stemmed from political differences, while others were more cutting and "hit below the belt."

What did Meredith say to Brit?

At this point, it’s still unclear what exactly Meredith may have said to Britani during RHOSLC Season 6 filming. The rumors gained traction after a Bravo fan account claimed on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, April 16, that Meredith allegedly called Britani "an antisemite and ped*phile." That accusation remains unverified and unconfirmed. If and when more details surface, we'll keep you updated.

What is confirmed, though, is that the co-stars already have a rocky history. If you need a refresher, the two clashed back in Season 5, during the cast trip to Puerto Vallarta. Britani told the group she had woken up in the middle of the night to the sound of Meredith "crying and throwing up" — something Meredith firmly denied.

Meredith later explained that the two had actually spoken privately the morning after the incident: "I clarified that I was crying, not vomiting," she said during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show. She added, "I answered her on the spot in the morning. I was like, 'No, I did not throw up.' And then she went on and brought it up in front of the group as if I was throwing up after I said I wasn't."