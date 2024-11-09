'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Says It's "Too Late" to Forgive Shawn Trujillo's "Pawn" Comment (EXCLUSIVE)

Fall 2024 may have been rough for many, but Bravo fans have been able to take solace in the fact the network will keep us entertained no matter what is going on in the rest of the world. On Sept. 18, Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City helped welcome in the chilly months by bringing tons of sizzling drama. Meredith Marks returned to the series for the new season ready for a fresh start. However, the "whrumors and nastiness" from last season haunted her this year.

Article continues below advertisement

On the show, Meredith had a verbal exchange with Angie Katsanevas's husband, Shawn Trujillo, over rumors planted about his sexuality in Season 4. While promoting her partnership with DoorDash X Lyft, the Bravolebrity updated Distractify on where she stands with Angie and Shawn since their conversation.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Meredith Marks says it's "too late" for Shawn Trujillo to apologize for his comments about her son.

In Season 5, Ep. 8, "The Desert and the Deserted," the celebrity jewelry designer told the group during their trip for Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's anniversary trip in Palm Springs that she discovered Shawn said during an interview on Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast that she used her son, Brooks, as a "pawn" after she denied starting the rumors about his sexuality and said she wouldn't have done such a thing because Brooks is gay.

Though Meredith apologized for how the rumors had affected Shawn and Angie at their Mafia anniversary party in a previous episode, she was upset at Shawn for accusing her of using her son and his sexuality to prove her innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I went to Angie and Shawn's party, it was important to me to kind of clear the air because they were continuing to make these digs and comments as if I had said these things that Monica [Garcia] at some point intimated that I said and then later said, 'No, she didn't,'" Meredith told Distractify. "No one brought these things up except Monica said, "I'm not the one who did it." So, it was like, but they kept running with it as if I did. And it was really frustrating and annoying."

Article continues below advertisement

Meredith said she was hopeful Shawn would apologize for his comments about her son. However, she's no longer hopeful it will come. After recalling stressing to him how "badly" she felt about a rumor she didn't start, she said she expected the same gesture from her co-star's husband.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just sorry that your family got hurt and you did do these things and I am telling you they did hurt me and you can't just feel sorry for that?" Meredith explained. "OK I'm not going to ask for an apology and at this point, I don't even want an apology. Too late."

The 'RHOSLC' star said there's more to come between her beef with Angie K and Shawn Trujillo.

The issues between Meredith, Angie, and Shawn continues along with RHOSLC's Season 5. During another scene from Bronwyn and Todd's anniversary trip, Meredith's husband, Seth Marks chimed in by showing Shawn the "receipt" of him talking about Meredith and their son on the podcast followed by him calling Shawn the B-word.

Article continues below advertisement

Next Time on #RHOSLC: Meredith & Seth get into it with Shawn, & Lisa gets into it with Whitney & Bronwyn! ❄️



Source: @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/XufmVJHshZ — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 31, 2024

Meredith said that, despite her and Shawn's problems, she tried not to involve Angie. Unfortunately, the former friend of is sticking beside her man, though Meredith said there's more of their story to come.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't want to give too much away, but you'll see," she declared. "I really tried to leave Angie out of this. I really did. But you'll see."