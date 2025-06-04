‘Skinwalker Ranch’ Fans Are Wondering: What Happened to Bryant “Dragon” Arnold on the Show? He had to step away from filming for personal reasons. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 4 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: History

Throngs of fans, upon watching recent airings of the show, however, want to know what happened to the ranch's chief security officer.

What happened to Dragon on 'Skinwalker Ranch'?

A Facebook post uploaded to a fan page dedicated to the longtime show mainstay gave some insight into his absence from the series's latest season. Miriam Irizarry writes on The Bryant 'Dragon' Arnold Fan Club that she received a statement from Dragon.

At the onset of his statement, Dragon writes that he is just as stoked as fans of the series are about the show's sixth season premiere on June 3, 2025. "Tonight marks the premiere of Season 6 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, and I couldn’t be more excited to see the incredible work the team has done!"

He went on to state that his absence wasn't because the production team booted him from the show but rather because he couldn't partake in filming. This is due, unfortunately, to personal health issues surrounding his family.

"I wasn’t able to participate in filming this season due to personal matters involving the health and care of my son," he said. However, he went on to state that this doesn't mean he has stopped working on uncovering more of the mysteries associated with the location.

"I want to assure everyone that I’m still very much a part of the team and fully support the ongoing investigation," Dragon writes. Furthermore, the Skinwalker Ranch security expert divulged that this choice wasn't one that he made lightly, but that he ultimately had to look out for his loved ones.

"This was a tough decision, but one made out of love and responsibility — family comes first. I’ve been focusing my energy where it’s most needed, and I appreciate all the support and understanding from the fans and my team," he penned online.

He capped off his message by telling his fans that, just like they are, he'll be watching what transpires in the upcoming episodes. "I’ll be watching right along with you, and I can’t wait to see what truths come to light this season. Thank you for being part of this journey with us — and for your continued support."

Fans of the show who read the post expressed sympathy with Bryan's son's condition and praised him for prioritizing his health. "Going to miss you. Prayers for your son," one penned. Another remarked, "We miss you already."

Someone else penned, "We understand putting family first and applaud you for doing so. We will miss your face on the show, but we know you will be helping with the Chips and Salsa. Our prayers are with you and Jackson."