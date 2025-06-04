Jay Stone of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Was Brought in to Be Duck Commander Production Manager He served a tour if Afghanistan, too. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 4 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Facebook | @Jay Stone

Duck Dynasty was one of A&E's top-performing reality TV shows, garnering over 11 seasons' worth of content for the cable TV channel. Fans of the show who worried that the series wouldn't continue recently received happy news that the series would keep on quacking with a revival. A&E's already committed to two seasons of the series, and fans will get to see some of their favorite personalities from the show return, including Jay Stone.

Jay Stone is Alan Robertson's son-in-law.

Jay is married to Alan's daughter, Anna. He joined the Duck Commander company after being a coach and teacher, embodying a similar background to the late Phil Robertson, who created the original Duck Commander and established a hunting gear empire, one that was born out of his love for the outdoors.

Source: Facebook | @Jay Stone

Jay's official role with the company is that of a production manager. According to the company's website, he's "been tuning calls and hunting with the Duckmen for almost 20 years." In a Facebook post, Jay showed off the work he's been doing for the DC 200 duck calling device.

He says that the company is committed to ensuring their Duck Commanders are "classic sounding the way it has since the '70s." A 34-second clip shows Jay working on the DC 200 Duck Commander for a bit before he finally brings it to his lips and tries it out.

Upon doing so, the device emits a loud duck sound. Scrolling through his Facebook feed, it's evident to see the close relationship Jay had with Phil. There are numerous pictures of the two out hunting together.

The Robertson family legacy lives on with a new generation stepping into the spotlight. #DuckDynastyTheRevival premieres Sunday at 9/8c on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/zxywt6AlJC — Duck Dynasty (@DuckDynastyAE) May 27, 2025 Source: X | @DuckDynastyAE

Jay's Facebook page also shows that he's a practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a sport that his young daughter has apparently become enamored with as well. In this post, he shows off a picture of her daughter's first day in class, rocking a gi.

The second image in the post shows his daughter setting up a back triangle on him while they're practicing on the mats. Jay also uploaded other images of him post practice, where he urges others to try out the sport. "Resting with a couple of old devil dogs at open mat today. If you're on the downhill slide and searching for your next adventure give jits a try. You're never too old to start training!" he writes.

In addition to furthering Phil Robertson's Duck Commander legacy, Jay is also an avid freshwater fisherman. He's been helping to procure crappie fillets for his friends and family for 15 years. Often fishing alongside John Godwin, who recently retired from his position at Duck Commander after 25 years.

Hmmm. Not sure about this new #DuckDynastyTheRevival. Looks like it's going to revolve around the children who are essentially a bunch of Starbucks drinking suburbanite Gen Z'ers. I wish them all well but not sure I can deal with people saying words like sus and not lose my mind.… — Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) June 2, 2025 Source: X | @Ryan_TreeFiddy

Godwin posted a glowing message of gratitude to the Robertson family and his time working at the duck call manufacturer. In his bio page for the company, he penned: "Working for Duck Commander has been a blessing. When I started, I was one of few full-time employees outside the family. I will definitely say that the Robertsons are very giving and passionate people, and I have become family through Christ."

Jay Stone had a similarly ebullient response upon being onboarded with the company. "I have truly been blessed with the opportunity to work at Duck Commander. You can’t put a price on working alongside family and friends in a godly atmosphere," he wrote.