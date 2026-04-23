Actor and Fashion Designer Draya Michele's Net Worth Makes Her a Millionaire She is a woman of many talents. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 23 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Making a lane for yourself after appearing on reality TV is no easy feat, but Draya Michele has been able to flip the script. Known for appearing on VH1’s Basketball Wives LA from 2011 to 2014, fans immediately took to the star for her sharp wit, vivacious personality, and no-nonsense attitude. After sensing she had outgrown the show, Draya focused solely on her career in acting and fashion design.

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While Draya has had her share of ups and downs with her career, she’s been able to sustain herself as an entrepreneur. From multiple clothing and swimwear lines to opening a nail salon titled The Brand Nails in Los Angeles, the now 41-year-old has successfully proven that you can build a career outside of reality TV, and her net worth is a fair marker.

Source: MEGA

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Draya Michele’s net worth is estimated to put her at the millionaire mark.

According to various sources, Dray’s net worth has been estimated at between $600,000 and $1 million. This figure is accumulated from her work as an actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, model, and producer.

Aside from her appearances on reality TV, Draya has earned over 20 acting credits, including roles in TV series, movies, and music videos. Most notably, Draya has starred in 2015’s Will to Love, 2017’s True to the Game, and 2026’s He Killed My Sister.

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Draya Michele Actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, model, and producer Net worth: $1 million Draya Michele is an American actor, fashion designer, and entrepreneur known for appearing in various film and TV series, including VH1's Basketball Wives. Birthdate: Jan. 23, 1985 Birth name: Andraya Michele Howard Birthplace: Reading, Pa. Children: One daughter born in 2024 and two sons born in 2002 and 2016 Education: Reading Senior High School

Draya has also landed several brand partnerships with PacSun, FashionNova, Savage X Fenty, Fabletics, Pretty Little Thing, C4Energy, Revolve, FEMME, and many more.

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Draya Michele is now adding culinary school student to her resume.

On April 21, 2026, Draya took to Instagram to make a shocking announcement: She’s entering her culinary school journey. “Entering a new Era: Culinaire. For the past few months, I’ve been in culinary school,” the entrepreneur shared. “Becoming a chef was never something on my mood board (until lately), but that’s the beauty of life. I’ve enjoyed cooking for my loved ones for years, and now I’m just perfecting it.”

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She continued: “You’re allowed to evolve. You’re allowed to pivot. You’re allowed to discover new passions you never saw coming. It’s never too late to change your path or start something new. If you’ve been waiting for a sign … This is it.” The carousel post shows the star prepping meals, her finished plates, and shots of her in the kitchen.

For fans who follow the star on social media, the news doesn’t come as much of a shock. The star frequently posts on Instagram Stories to show off meals she’s made for her family. Not to mention, she’s a woman who has shown she’s not afraid of trying new things, so it’s refreshing to see her chase her dreams.

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Source: MEGA

Fans immediately poured into Draya, congratulating her on taking the step. “She’s modeled, had a swim line, nail salon, now this. I love people who aren’t afraid to try new things and do what they want,” one fan shared under The Shade Room’s post. “Love to see this. You’re never too old to start or learn new things,” another fan shared.