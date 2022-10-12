Draymond Green's Mom Jumped to His Defense After He Punched Jordan Poole

In case you've been living under a rock, Draymond Green has always been one of the NBA's biggest instigators.

From several intense encounters with Rajon Rondo during the 2018 Western Conference semifinal series to a never-ending feud with former NBA player and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, it seems the four-time NBA champ can't steer clear of drama. Clearly, this is true since he recently landed in hot water yet again.