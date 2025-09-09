From 'Sopranos' to OnlyFans — Here’s a Look at Drea de Matteo’s Net Worth Today Before her OnlyFans income, Drea shared she only had $10 in her bank account. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 9 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dreadematteo

A quick glance at Drea de Matteo’s TV resume might have you assuming she’s financially set for life. But, like Nicolas Cage and Kim Basinger, who both filed for bankruptcy, Drea has had her fair share of money troubles. These days, she’s leaning on one surprising avenue to keep the cash flowing, in addition to the smaller acting roles she picks up from time to time.

If you recall, Drea played Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2006, appearing in 48 episodes as Christopher Moltisanti’s longtime girlfriend. She also landed notable roles as Angie Bolen on Desperate Housewives and Wendy Case on Sons of Anarchy. Still, after her standout run on The Sopranos, things started to spiral, and her finances took a direct hit. Here’s a look at what she’s reportedly worth now and how she’s making money these days.

What is Drea de Matteo's net worth?

Drea de Matteo has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with her income coming from sporadic acting gigs, her OnlyFans account (more on that below), and a real estate sale. While she’s managed to land some acting work, most recently as Stella in Nonnas (2025), Melissa in Power Book II: Ghost (2024), and Wendy Case in Mayans M.C., her roles slowed down after she spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a 2024 interview with Fox News Digital, Drea said she wasn’t exactly “canceled” from Hollywood, as some suggested, because she “wasn’t in there to begin with.” She explained that she never kept up with the Hollywood lifestyle of “owning fancy purses” or “walking red carpets,” adding, “I don’t mingle with famous people… it’s just not my world.” However, she did say she lost work because of her outspokenness.

But Drea’s financial struggles go back even further. In 2015, the New York City apartment she had called home for 22 years was destroyed in a gas explosion. She shared photos of the damage on Instagram and reportedly had a hard time getting the insurance companies to reimburse her, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

By 2022, things still hadn’t completely turned around for the actress, and she reportedly sold her parents’ custom-built 1992 home for $3.1 million. She also almost lost her own Los Angeles property to foreclosure. The Laurel Canyon home was listed for $4 million and later reduced to $3.6 million, but she managed to save it after joining OnlyFans, per DailyMail.

Drea De Matteo joined OnlyFans in 2023.

With ends still not being met, Drea decided to join OnlyFans in 2023, and she credits the platform with “saving her life,” she told DailyMail. She shared that she had just $10 left in her bank account and was on the verge of losing her Los Angeles home. After joining the platform, she raised more than enough to save it. "I was like, holy s–t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate, who kept the sale of my house,” she recalled in 2024.

Now, Drea isn’t just using OnlyFans to keep money coming in and provide for her kids, she’s also using it for activism. In a September 2025 campaign focused on geoengineering, she shared nude photos with her body painted in stars and stripes, with “Stop geoengineering” written on her leg. She even gave fans a sneak peek of the racy photos on Instagram.