'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Is Using Her OnlyFans to Spread Conspiracy Theories

By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 9 2025, 5:47 p.m. ET

If you haven't been following Drea de Matteo very closely in the years since she stopped playing Adriana on The Sopranos, you might not be aware of how politically active she's become. The former actress now spends most of her time advocating against vaccines, and now, she's launched a new OnlyFans account in which she's making some of her other positions crystal clear.

According to reporting from Page Six, Drea is launching her first-ever nude photos on OnlyFans to call attention to both chemtrails conspiracies and geoengineering. Here's what we know.



Drea de Matteo is releasing nude photos on Onlyfans to protest geoengineering.

In the photos, which Page Six received censored versions of, Drea can be seen covered in body paint that looks like an American flag and a bald eagle. Along her right leg is the phrase "stop geoengineering." Geoengineering is a practice that allows scientists to fight the effects of climate change by altering the planet in tangible ways, which might include releasing chemicals into the atmosphere to reflect the light of the sun.

There's a small community of conspiracy-minded people, though, who believe that contrails, the thin white clouds that appear in the wake of planes, are actually releasing harmful chemicals to geoengineer the atmosphere. These people call the trails "chemtrails" in an effort to suggest how harmful they are. This theory is heavily disputed, with evidence suggesting that the chemicals released by planes are mostly harmless and certainly aren't intentional geoengineering.

“We can choose what we eat. We can choose what goes in our arms. But we don’t get a say when powerful interests spray the sky, tamper with our water, or poison our soil,” she told Page Six. “If ‘climate solutions’ mean breathing mystery air and drinking science experiments, the people deserve a vote. This isn’t about denying climate change—it’s about rejecting unchecked geoengineering by those who treat our skies as a playground.”

Drea de Matteo has been public about her beliefs.

Although the chemtrails theory is not supported by evidence (and has been debunked, per BBC), the actress has been outspoken about her political views, and co-endorsed both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and then Donald Trump in the last presidential election. In an interview on NewsNation, Drea explained that she had removed herself from Hollywood when vaccines became mandatory to appear on set during the pandemic.

“I don’t think I was ever a part of it, and I don’t think I’m a part of it still," she explained of her relationship with Hollywood. Although she is still occasionally appear on camera, Drea said that she identifies primarily as a mother, and that she is not actively pursuing roles.