Jim Curtis Had a Whole Life Before Jennifer Aniston Came Along and That Includes an Ex-Wife Jim Curtis and his ex-wife have one child together.

When Jennifer Aniston posted a collection of photos on Instagram to encapsulate her summer, none of her fans and followers really cared about her star-studded season full of famous friends. Instead, they took notice of one of the photos with a man by the name of Jim Curtis, who many immediately believed is Jennifer's boyfriend.

While she doesn't refer to him as such in the actual post, there are plenty of questions about Jennifer's alleged beau, like who Jim Curtis's ex-wife is. Because yes, according to Page Six, he was married well before he became part of Jennifer's life. He is not in the public eye in the traditional sense that Jennifer is, but as a professional hypnotherapist, Jim has still tried to have a private life as much as possible.

Who is Jim Curtis's ex-wife?

Page Six reported that Jim was married to a woman by the name of Rachel Napolitano. Although there isn't much known about Jim and his ex-wife's relationship, per Daily Mail, they split up shortly after welcoming their now-teenage son together. After that, he reportedly dated The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel.

Although Jim's ex-wife is a bit of an enigma, he has spoken out about relationships before. Daily Mail reported that, in his 2017 book called The Stimulati Experience. Jim admitted that he doesn't typically keep girlfriends because he gets bored easily. Hopefully, in the time since he released that book and began dating Jennifer, his perspective changed.

In January 2025, Jim shared a video on his Instagram about relationships and why they are so important. "Harvard had a study, the longest study on human relationships that [for] 75 years, they followed people, and they showed that relationships are the most important things for happiness," he says in the video. "So having people in your life that nurture you and help you grow as a person is super important. So you should not be alone, nor should you settle."

Jim Curtis had a son before he started dating Jennifer Aniston.

Jim shares his son, Aidan, with his ex-wife. Though, like his ex, there doesn't seem to be a public social media presence for his son. In his book from 2017, he wrote that, at the time, his son lived with his ex-wife in New York City and that he wished he had a closer relationship with him.

Jim isn't under the constant spotlight like Jennifer, but because of the relationship, he now might prefer to keep parts of his private life even closer to his chest. As a hypnotherapist, his Instagram is a bevy of inspirational videos and advice for prospective clients. It's not clear how long Jennifer has or hasn't been seeing Jim, but in April 2025, she told Travel + Leisure that she used hypnosis to help her overcome her fear of flying.