What Exactly Is the Drop the Sugar Challenge From 'The Doctors'?

Let's face it — there are more diet fads out there than ever before, and each one promises to deliver the best results. While eating Keto, trying the Atkins Diet, or going Paleo work for many who try it, some people want to alter their way of eating in the simplest way possible.

What is the Drop the Sugar Challenge? Read on to find out what the diet entails, and to learn if the pair featured on the show were successful in doing it.

In November of 2019, the CBS talk series The Doctors featured two people who were participating in the Drop the Sugar Challenge. Instead of cooking specialty foods or cutting portion sizes, the goal of the diet was to get rid of food items that have a surplus of sugar.

What is the Drop the Sugar Challenge?

While the Drop the Sugar Challenge isn't as intense as some other diet plans out there, it will require participants to give it 21 days. On The Doctors, participants Devin and Ashley gave the challenge a shot after they revealed that their biggest problem with getting healthier was their sugar intake. They both enjoyed eating candy and fast food, and nutritionist Juli Keene later said that they didn't even need to cut their calories, just the amount of sugar they were eating.

The rules of the diet were outlined on TheDoctorsTV.com. Interested users would need to plan their meals in advance (to avoid temptation, and to ensure that they would not run out of time to cook). Participants should take a careful look at the list of ingredients on the foods that they normally eat, and avoid added sugar and overly processed foods. Another guideline of the diet is to drink water frequently.

The Drop the Sugar Challenge also encourages users to eat fiber, protein, and healthy fats in order to feel full. Lean meats and fish are rich in protein, as are eggs and nuts. Foods that contain healthy fats include avocados, eggs, and olives. A key part of the diet is to never skip a meal either. Snacking and eating sugar often occurs when people feel as though they've been deprived of a full meal.

A big component is also to fill up by eating complex carbs, like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Users can replace their sugar-laden desserts with fruit in order to get a somewhat similar sweet taste. Like many other diets state, the Drop the Sugar Challenge emphasizes the importance of getting enough rest, eating healthy snacks throughout the day, and being active at least three days per week.