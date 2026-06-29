Druski’s 2026 BET Awards Opening Sparks Fierce 'Blasphemy' Debate Online Druski kickstarted the 2026 BET Awards with a parody of mega-church culture. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 29 2026, 4:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Druski's controversial introduction raised eyebrows at the 2026 BET Awards. He descended from the ceiling in a harness to open the ceremony with a parody of mega-church culture.

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The bold opening sketch immediately grabbed attention at the annual event celebrating Black artists, athletes, and creatives. Known for polarizing material, including a past skit targeting Erika Kirk, the comedian set a provocative tone for the night.

Source: MEGA

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Druski's Mega-Church Parody at 2026 BET Awards

The comedian, whose legal name is Drew Desbordes, was lowered to a stage pulpit amid smoke cannons and dramatic music, shouting, "Amen! Hallelujah! Y'all see I got these Christian Louboutins. I'm stepping in the blood of Jesus." The sketch escalated from there, with Druski calling up an audience member and declaring, "You're going to get pregnant with the word of God!" before pointing aggressively at others in the crowd.

The skit moved into a broader critique of religious institutions, with Druski dancing across the stage, making theatrical religious declarations and demanding financial offerings from the crowd.

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The sketch concluded with the comedian counting the church's collected donations in a back office before making a getaway in a luxury vehicle. When a man who could not afford to tithe approached the car to ask for prayers for his sick wife, Druski snapped at him to get his hands off the vehicle.

Let the church say amen 😂 Druski opened the #BETAwards the way only he could! pic.twitter.com/iOtuuFGpih — BET (@BET) June 29, 2026

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His dark parody received mixed reactions online.

One X user commented, “This is the funniest blasphemy I’ve ever seen in my life lord yall better stop playing with God.”

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“The normalization of the mocking of Christ should be so enraging that it lights a spirit-led fire in your soul to truly destroy the enemy and expand the kingdom. You wouldn't do this for the Muslims,” wrote another.

A third commenter wrote, “This is disgusting. A mockery of God. Nothing good will come from this for Druski.”

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Others pushed back on the criticism. One user wrote, “Lighthearted parody about churches is not the same thing as making fun of God and the word of Christ itself. If you can separate the tooth, then you have an issue.”

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Not the First Time

The BET Awards sketch is not the first time Druski has generated controversy with religious or politically charged content.

In a separate social media video that went viral earlier this year, he took a dig at conservative spokesperson Erika Kirk with a skit and was subjected to heavy criticism from her followers.

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“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America... because they are the ones who matter most," he was heard declaring in the latest viral video, aiming conservative political rhetoric.