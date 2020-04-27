The 'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooter Was Reportedly Caught — Here's What We Know

West Monroe, La. deputies were called to the estate of Duck Dynasty's Wille Robertson around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23 because someone was reportedly shooting the house from a vehicle. According to The News Star, some of the bullets hit the Robertson's house , and one reportedly went through the bedroom window of another home on the estate, where Willie Robertson's son, John Luke Robertson, lives, with his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, and their baby.

Both houses within Robertson's estate are protected behind a fence, as well as a gate, far off from the road, as witnesses reported several gunshots fired at both homes. Luckily, nobody was injured.

"We were pretty shook up... It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property," Willie Robertson reported. He said about eight to 10 bullets shot at his home.