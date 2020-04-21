Logo
Source: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

19 Ridiculous Signs from the 'Reopen America' Protests That Are Totally Serious

In recent days, thousands of people across the United States have been taking to the street to demand that states reopen amid a coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 800,000 people and killed almost 43,000.

The White House seems confident that the country can slowly start to reopen, and in Florida, some beaches have already opened with certain restrictions after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave local governments in the state the go-ahead.

Others aren't so sure and fear that reopening too early could cause a new spike in cases and hospitalizations, overwhelming the healthcare system. “I’m fearful,” Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Guardian. “Testing remains scarce in many parts of the country and it’s slow to scale up – we are weeks if not months away from having enough testing capacity.”

Regardless of this fear, some people are still taking to the street on a daily basis to practice their democratic rights. And while most seem to be concerned about their businesses suffering, some protestors have some pretty weak arguments for reopening the country. From haircuts to Joe Exotic, here are some of the worst signs we spotted at protests. 

Let my people go-lf!

McDonald's isn't infectious?

gettyimages-1210468732-1587473256500.jpg
Source: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

I need a haircut!

Give us Mickey Mouse or give us death!

gettyimages-1210379241-1587473316539.jpg
Source: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Hugs are the answer!

gettyimages-1210373367-1587473378748.jpg
Source: MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

People really need haircuts.

Err...

gettyimages-1210373352-1587473419124.jpg
Source: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

"Legalize hugs."

gettyimages-1210378862-1587473531388.jpg
Source: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Reopen Pennslvania now!

"If only potholes in Michigan practiced social distancing."

gettyimages-1210050115-1587473756322.jpg
Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

Yes, they used a greasy pizza box.

gettyimages-1210482705-1587474366761.jpg
Source: Brad Lee/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We can get behind this one.

gettyimages-1210468849-1587474469459.jpg
Source: getty

"Give my daughter her senior year back."

gettyimages-1210468812-1587474516242.jpg
Source: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

"Here is my mask."

gettyimages-1210464313-1587474565001.jpg
Source: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

This is a pretty good argument for staying closed.

Ok?

gettyimages-1210402468-1587475104219.jpg
Source: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Got 'em.

gettyimages-1210398864-1587475194598.jpg
Source: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Legalize ranch. Quarteen sucks!"

gettyimages-1210398846-1587475265305.jpg
Source: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If it's a lie then...

gettyimages-1219467789-1587475728481.jpg
Source: getty

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org. 

