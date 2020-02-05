Dunkaroos Are Coming Back! Here Are Other '90s Things We Want Back — and Some We Don't

Dunkaroos are back, baby! That's right. Whoever's behind your favorite sugar-filled snack of the '90s started a Twitter account to let everyone know that those graham cracker / frosting packets we all loved so much will be back on shelves in the summer. Of this year!

We're going to ignore all the people I saw who were like, "Um, it's called Teddy Grahams and a jar of frosting" and get excited for the return of these super nostalgic treats that probably don't taste as good as we remember.