Dunkin' Roasted for Now Hiring Sign with "Paid Vacation" Job Perk Lazily Crossed Out
Folks are shaking their heads at a Dunkin' Donuts hiring sign that clearly had one of its employee perks removed via white out.
Redditors are shaking their heads at a Dunkin' Donuts employment sign that went viral on the social media site's antiwork sub, which features a variety of posts that criticize corporate America and feature instances/anecdotes of employee exploitation.
The picture shows a sign that reads "Hiring Today!" which lists various perks job seekers can expect while working for the Massachusetts-based coffee-and-donut chain.
"No Experience? No worries... We Will Train You! We Strive To Promote From Within!" the sign continues before listing the following features of being a Dunkin' worker:
- Competitive Wages + Tips
- Career Growth Opportunities
- Fun Work Environment
- Flexible Schedules
- Refer a Friend Bonuses
- Weekly Direct Deposit
And then there's a last bit that appears to have been covered with whiteout, which has one more perk, which appears to no longer be offered by Dunkin' Donuts, or at least the location in question:
- Paid vacation
The picture was uploaded by Redditor @nerdforest, who writes in the post's title/caption: "Well... there goes the paid vacation" while adding: "Walked past my local dunkin and saw this. Figured it’d be good for this sub!"
If you've ever seen the "aftermath" of a what a busy Dunkin' Donuts shift looks like, it's kind of hard to not feel a bit of sympathy for the stores' employees.
The chain servers an average of 3 million customers each and every day across 9,412 stores (as of April 2023) just in the United States and it's 3,200 retail locations in other countries as well.
And while Dunkin' is clearly a beloved food franchise, that has since expanded its offerings from just coffee and donuts, all of that customer appreciation may not translate to the other side of the counter for many people.
Recently, a Dunkin' Donuts employee went viral on TikTok stating that most of her coworkers are poorly trained and clearly don't care about their jobs.
This criticism could be connected to reports from folks noticing that some Dunkin' Donuts locations they've visited are understaffed, including this employee who went viral after hearing that 3 folks called out and 2 others quit in the same day, which means that her workload from the day just got a heck of a lot heavier.
Redditor @OriginalBaxio questioned why the location would remove an appealing perk, especially since there are still millions of unfilled positions, many of them in the food service industry, in the United States: "Isn't there a shortage of workers in the US at the moment after the great resignation? Surely if you want staff you need to add Perks, not take them away?"
Another commenter wanted to know what the Dunkin's definition of "competitive" wages were: "Worker shortages and mass layoffs at the same time. Hmmm. I wonder what those competitive wages are," to which someone else quipped: "Same as everywhere; wages competitive with homelessness."
Someone else remarked that the hiring sign is probably nothing more than a formality and that the store will more than likely attempt to get by while still being understaffed: "They don't want to hire more ppl, they just want to act like they're going to. They know they can get by with a skeleton cure"
Have you ever worked for Dunkin' Donuts, or any fast-paced eatery? Were you offered a paid vacation?