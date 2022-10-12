Dunkin' Employee Rants on TikTok That Most Employees "Just Don't Care"

Every morning I ask myself two questions: Hot or iced? And do I make coffee at home or do I deserve a little $6 treat?

Sure, there’s a Dunkin' within walking distance, but what if the drink — to put this in the nicest way possible — sucks? What if the iced coffee is too watery? Or has too much milk? And what if the drink has hazelnut flavoring instead of caramel? What am I — a sleepy girl who is just trying to wake up — to do?