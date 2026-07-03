Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Neutral Political Stance Draws Strong Reactions in Hollywood "So disappointing to find out he is such a coward." By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 3 2026, 6:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

​George Takei and Wil Wheaton took to social media on Monday to criticize Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson following his decision to keep his personal politics private. Takei argued that the wrestler-turned-actor's silence makes him "complicit" in the current political climate.

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The criticism began when Star Trek alum George Takei posted on Threads, noting that Johnson's desire to "keep my politics to myself" had fractured his fan base. Takei doubled down on his criticism by replying to his own post on Monday, stating flatly, "Silence is complicity."

Source: MEGA

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The backlash follows a recent interview with Esquire in which Johnson expressed his distaste for the "slinging" of modern politics. The remarks sparked criticism from several Hollywood figures.

From 2020 Biden Endorsement to Political Neutrality: The Rock’s New Stance Has Hollywood Divided

“I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself. There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about. If I’m wrong, I’ll tell you I’m wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you.”

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“Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it,” Johnson said during the interview.

The actor referred to musician Bruce Springsteen criticizing Donald Trump during concerts, and added that his first instinct isn't to take a side.

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“I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullshit that comes with it. Because when I hear you talk about Springsteen, who I love, and this idea that he’s speaking directly to Trump in his concerts, my first thought as you were telling me that, in my head, I went, ‘Oh, then why don’t they talk? They should sit down and talk.’ I don’t know where that goes, but I do know that’s an important step,” he added.

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Despite identifying as an Independent, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has previously been vocal about his political stances, notably endorsing Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

However, Johnson shifted his approach for subsequent elections, publicly confirming in April 2024 during an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain that he would not be endorsing a candidate for the 2024 race.

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He explained that the decision stemmed from the intense fallout of his previous political stance.

Reflecting on his past choices, Johnson told Cain: "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time." He added that the months following that announcement “tears me up in my guts” when he realized the incredible amount of division it caused across the country.

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I love how he’s a “coward” but could quite literally tear Wil’s throat out through his asshole 😂 this internet comment world is so bold https://t.co/J541yxElUt — Matt Rife (@mattrife) July 1, 2026

"So I realize now, going into this election, I'm not going to do that," Johnson continued. "I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."

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After Johnson’s recent comments drew heat from fellow artists, comedian Matt Rife was among those who defended Johnson, taking to X on Wednesday to mock the online criticism. Responding directly to accusations against the actor, Rife wrote, "I love how he’s a ‘coward’ but could quite literally tear Wil’s throat out through his (expletive)," before adding, "This internet comment world is so bold."