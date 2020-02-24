Where Is HBO's 'McMillion$' Criminal, Dwight Baker, Now?

"Chandler could only come up with $50,000, but on June 6, 2000, Baker helped him fill out the McDonald’s claim form. They photocopied the game piece and mailed it off to the redemption center.”

But soon, the gig would be up for Baker and the rest of the team. The FBI had been onto them and conducted a sting operation to really make a case. In the end, more than 50 defendants were convicted of mail fraud and conspiracy. Baker recalled that one of the FBI’s top agents, known as the “human lie-detector,” interrogated him, and added, to much controversy, that if the FBI had focused on surveilling terrorists and not McDonald’s winners, 9/11 might never have happened.