Source: Getty Images

Where Is HBO's 'McMillion$' Criminal, Dwight Baker, Now?

By

HBO is at it again with another gripping true-crime docuseries but this time there’s no murder or strange disappearance. This docuseries is about the McDonald's Monopoly game scam that occurred between 1989 and 2001, perpetrated by ex-cop Jerry Jacobsen and several accomplices, including Dwight Baker. 

McMillion$ is a six-part documentary series that made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and then premiered on HBO on Feb. 3. It examines the $24 million worth of fraud that corrupted the McDonald’s Monopoly game between 1989 and 2001, in which there were “almost no legitimate million-dollar winners” in the contest. 