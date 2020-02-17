Here's How a Single Mom in Florida Got Wrapped up in a $24 Million McDonald's Scam

HBO’s newest docuseries McMillion$ is both nostalgic and infuriating for anyone who was old enough to purchase McDonald’s in the 1990s. It tells the story of how one man scammed the fast food giant out of $24 million by rigging their immensely popular Monopoly sales promotion.

In actuality, that one man — Jerome P. Jacobson — pulled off the elaborate scheme with help from a network of co-conspirators. One of those people was Gloria Brown, a single mother from Jacksonville, Fla. who had no idea what she was getting herself into when she agreed to take a $1 million game piece.