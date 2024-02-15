Home > Viral News > Influencers Dylan the Saving Dad Is a Single Father — but His Ex Is Not Absent Being a single parent isn't easy — but Dylan (@thesavingdad) finds a way to co-parent with his ex-wife. By Sara Belcher Feb. 15 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theeverythingdad

If you're a parent trying to navigate a budget for your family, then you've probably come across Dylan The Saving Dad (@thesavingdad) online. As a single parent, Dylan has been sharing deals and bargains he finds for his family and sharing the savings with his followers.

In addition to his savings account, Dylan also shares looks into his life on his other account, The Everything Dad. On this platform, he shares more of the ins and outs of being a single father, talking about things like grocery shopping, helping his daughters style their hair, and more. It obviously takes two to make a kid (in most cases), so what happened to Dylan's wife? Let's break it down.

What happened to The Everything Dad's wife?

Much of Dylan's content centers around being a single dad to four kids, making it clear right off the bat that he does not have someone else at home helping out. But being a single dad does not mean that the mother of his children isn't involved. After many questions from his followers about where his former wife is, he finally addressed her absence in a video on TikTok.

"I know that I don't owe anybody answers but I made this page because I wanted to be authentic, I want it to be real," he begins. "At the end of the day, I am the kids' primary parent, however their mom does see them when she can." From the video, it's implied that they do not share an even split of custody — but Dylan was incredibly respectful in explaining why he currently their kids' primary caretaker.

"I'm flexible because she devoted 10 years of her life to raising the kids with me together as a team and mental health is a real thing," Dylan continued. "I don't see why I can't step up to the plate while she's working on being the best version of herself to be the best mom. I'm not saying she's a bad mom, she's a really good mom." Despite sharing that he has primary custody and does most of the caretaking for their children, he shared that he has no qualms with the current setup.

"This is what we're doing for now and this is what works for us, and there's nothing wrong with that," he said. "A lot of people will say 'Oh, because this parent has the kids more or this parent does more that one or the other is a bad parent.' That's not always the case. If it works for us, it works for us."

Is Dylan still with the mother of his kids?

Family and marriage are finicky things, and just because someone is not entirely present doesn't always mean they're separated. In Dylan's case, though, he made it clear that though he is respectful of her situation, he and his ex-wife are not together. "While I am not OK with how things ended between us, people make mistakes," he said. "I forgive, and she's still the mother of my kids at the end of the day and I'm not going to bash her."

The comments on Dylan's video were filled with admiration for how he handled the situation. "The fact that he's so respectful about her situation and in explaining everything says so much of the amazing person he is!" one commenter said.