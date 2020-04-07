Don't Fret About Easter Dinner — These Restaurants Are Offering Delivery

Don't Fret About Easter Dinner — These Restaurants Are Offering DeliveryBy Katie Garrity
Easter is not going to look and feel how it normally does this year. We won’t be heading to church or gathering with family to nom on some delicious honey baked ham. The COVID-19 pandemic has really limited our ability to celebrate holidays the way we’re used to and Easter is no exception. With stay-at-home orders and social distancing practices at the center of our lives right now, we’re also trying to limit our trips to the grocery store.
You’d be lucky to even find all the ingredients you’ll need for a typical Easter dinner with shelves still being picked over. So if we’re not in the kitchen, whipping up Easter dinner this year, what are our alternatives? Thankfully, many restaurants are offering Easter dinner delivery and pick up options for a stress-free (and safe) holiday. From appetizer to desserts, restaurants are offering a wide range of food to make your Easter a little brighter.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel offers a Heat n’ Serve Family Meal To-Go, which can serve up to 10 family members with maybe even some leftovers after. Get the chilled meal at your nearest Cracker Barrel location between now and Easter Sunday — all you need to do is heat up each dish before serving.
The meal comes with a spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, hashbrown casserole, sweet yeast rolls, two buttermilk pies, and the choice of three sides. This is, by far, the most traditional offering out there!
Boston Market
If you live near a Boston Market, there is still time to be able to order a meal for store pick-up! Choose between their Easter Heat Serve or their Easter Catering, which can serve a group of five or more.
Boston Market is offering shoppers to order online and pick up their meals between April 10 and April 12. Also, they have a deal right now where if you spend more than $100, you save $10!
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
If you’re looking for a more non-traditional Easter dinner, Carrabba’s Italian Grill has you covered. They are offering an Italian dinner, for four people, for just $49.99.
You can pick from chicken piccata or Mahi wulfe served with bread, salad, a family-style penne pomodoro, a family-style sautéed broccoli, and two Sogno di Chocolate desserts. Is your mouth watering yet? You have until April 13 to place your order online and pick it up at your nearest restaurant or check their website to see if you qualify for delivery.
LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse offers Family Meal Deals, which start at $9 per person for a family of four, featuring a choice of one shareable entrée, hand-chopped salad, and four sides.
Guests can also order fresh steak cuts that come along with instructions from their expert Grill Masters on how guests can prepare them at home.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden classics are available for car-side pickup or free delivery for orders over $40. Families can order meals of lasagna, chicken parmigiana, chicken alfredo, and, of course, homemade soup, salad, and breadsticks.
Olive Garden is also offering beer and wine if you really want to get the Easter festivities going. If your Easter meal is just for you and one other quarantine buddy, try their “buy one, take one” deals for just $12.99.
