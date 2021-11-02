You May Be Surprised to Learn the Real Meaning Behind Ed Sheeran's Song "Supermarket Flowers"

Pop star Ed Sheeran recently dropped his latest album, "=," but that doesn't mean fans have stopped revisiting his older work. Indeed, "÷," which has been getting constant radio attention since it was released back in 2017, is still a favorite amongst millions of listeners worldwide, and a few standout tracks from the project have weathered the test of time better than others.

With that being said, a lot of fans have been discussing "÷" and the supposed references one particular song makes to Ed's mom, but is that actually what's going on in the track? Keep reading to find out if Ed actually has a song about his mother on the album.

Does Ed Sheeran have a song about his mom on "÷"? Some fans have the song's perspective mistaken.

While many fans may believe that one of the standout singles from "÷," titled "Supermarket Flowers," is about Ed's mom, the singer has clarified in the past that the song is about someone entirely different: his grandmother. In a 2017 interview with Zane Lowe, the award-winning hitmaker touched on the true meaning of "Supermarket Flowers," clearing the air about how the song focuses on his grandmother and not his mother.

"That’s the most special song on the record for me," Ed told Zane. "My grandmother was very ill during the time I was making the record and passed away at the end of me making the record, so we wrote this song as a tribute and just left it on." Ed then explained how the song actually almost didn't make the album, but some kind words from his grandfather persuaded him to leave it on the tracklist.

"My grandfather just turned to me [at the funeral], he was like, 'You have to put that out. That has to go on the record.' It’s such a good memory. That’s why it’s ended up on there," he explained.

Regarding his process creating the record, Ed told Zane, "[It was] really hard to write, yeah. Very easy at the same time in terms of its flow. Because there was no trying to think of poignant lines and being like, you know, death is this or life is this. It was just so spot-on, and the lyric of, 'You are an angel in the shape of my mom,' that could end up in a poignant line but it was the truth."

It was that very lyric that led many fans to believe that the song is actually about Ed's mother, but the star clarified that the song was written about his grandmother from the perspective of his mother. "She was one of the nicest women you’d ever meet and she was my mom’s mom. It was written from my mom’s point of view; it was choosing loads of specific things and then just finishing it as a song," he explained.