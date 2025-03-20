Eddie Jordan Literally Married up When He Wed a Former Irish Basketball Player in 1979 Eddie Jordan's wife encouraged him to turn to F1 racing. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 20 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@eddie_jordan_f1

The racing world lost a giant in March 2025 when it was announced that Eddie Jordan died at the age of 76. He had been battling an aggressive form of bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his pelvis and spine, per NPR. The 76-year-old went by the name EJ and was as flashy as the F1 team he owned in the 1990s. Eddie was a huge personality which lent itself to his media career.

Article continues below advertisement

His death was shared by his family via London Irish, the rugby club of which Eddie was a patron. "We all have a huge hole missing without his presence," they wrote. "He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow." Eddie was married for more than four decades to a woman who also started her career in the world of sports. Let's meet his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie Jordan was married to a former basketball player.

Eddie and his wife Marie Jordan (née McCarthy) were married in 1979. Like her husband, Marie liked the world of fast-paced sports but she was more of a court girl than a track gal. Marie played basketball for Ireland and was instrumental in Eddie's decision to move into F1 racing. According to The Sun, Marie told him, "You’ll never be happy until you do it. Let’s get on with it."

In November 2023, Marie went on her husband's podcast which he co-hosted with David Coulthard. It was a rare and revealing look into Eddie's private life. The first thing she did was tease Eddie about his inability to keep quiet. Straight away you see why they got along so well as Eddie was known for his gregarious sense of humor. She talked about when they first met and described Eddie as a "funny little man." Both Marie and Eddie were in relationships that they ended to be with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, Marie made her way to photography and in October 2023, she had an exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery in Hyde Park called A Melody of Horses. She is particularly fond of photographing outdoors, with a focus on animals.

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie and Marie share four kids.

Eddie and Marie have four children: Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle. Two of their kids followed in their athletic footsteps by getting into sports-related careers, per The Independent. Miki works in sports management while Zak is a snowboarder who teaches snowboarding on the side.