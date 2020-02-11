Eden Alene Is the First Israeli of Ethiopian Descent to Represent the Country at the Eurovision Song Contest

"Remember those walls I built, well, baby, they're tumbling down," sang Eden Alene at the Israeli talent show, The Next Star, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Her goosebump-inducing performance of Beyoncé's "Halo" was that which earned her the first place, and with it, the incredible opportunity to take part in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. The 19-year-old chanteuse is the first Israeli of Ethiopian descent to represent the country at the ever-popular program. Ready to find out more about her?