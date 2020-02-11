We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Eden Alene Is the First Israeli of Ethiopian Descent to Represent the Country at the Eurovision Song Contest

"Remember those walls I built, well, baby, they're tumbling down," sang Eden Alene at the Israeli talent show, The Next Star, on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 

Her goosebump-inducing performance of Beyoncé's "Halo" was that which earned her the first place, and with it, the incredible opportunity to take part in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. The 19-year-old chanteuse is the first Israeli of Ethiopian descent to represent the country at the ever-popular program. Ready to find out more about her? 

Eurovision's up-and-coming star Eden Alene knew that she was destined for singing at an early age.

The Next Star was far from the only time Eden appeared on a televised singing contest. Despite her young age, the incredibly talented singer has already participated in shows like the Israeli The X Factor, a reality show calling on dozens of contestants to show off their best streaks and compete against each other for the much-coveted trophy and a cash prize. Eden won the show just when she turned 17.