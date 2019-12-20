How Edward Jordan Was Involved With Cat Killer, Luka Magnotta

There's a lot to unpack while watching Netflix's latest docu-series, called Don't F**k With Cats. If you haven't already watched it a thousand times over, it tells the true (and absolutely horrifying) story about a Canadian man named Luka Magnotta, who recorded a YouTube video of himself murdering cats (hence the movie title). Then, a few years later, Magnotta was convicted of murdering a man named Lin Jun... all because a man named "Manny" was supposedly telling him to do so.

But while online sleuths were attempting to track down the vicious cat killer, they encountered a man named Edward Jordan. Now, you might be wondering, "who was Edward Jordan, and what was his involvement with Magnotta?" Here is everything we know regarding Jordan, and how he was wrongly accused of a heinous crime.

Here's what happened with Edward Jordan, and what his relationship to the cat killer was. When Magnotta first unleashed the infamously violent video, "1 boy 2 kittens," a Facebook group called "Find the Kitten Vacuumer" came about. According to The Sun, it was run by a group of amateur experts who knew Magnotta would eventually move on from killing innocent animals to murdering humans.

Eventually, certain members of the group started wrongly pinning the animal abuse on a man famously known for internet trolling named Edward Jordan — they were absolutely convinced he was behind the violent videos. Said members of the group started berating him with online threats, but unfortunately, as he had apparently been battling depression, he died by suicide soon after.

So, Jordan wasn't involved? Nope, and chances are, Magnotta and Jordan didn't even know each other. But that meant the killer was still on the loose. According to National Post, a more concentrated group called "Luka Intel" eventually formed from the original Facebook group, and Magnotta ultimately contacted them, sending in his first and last name.

"Luka Intel" was able to find videos of him auditioning for modeling and acting gigs, and eventually they were able to track him down. They alerted the police, though he had moved to London, so he was able to continue posting gruesome cat videos. Magnotta was confronted about allegedly murdering cats, but he lied and claimed he was being framed.

Magnotta was still on the loose, and then, it was too late. In May 2012, Magnotta ended up committing his first human murder: after meeting an international student named Jun Lin in Montreal, via a gay dating site, Magnotta lured him back to his apartment, and stabbed him with a screwdriver. According to Heavy, he sent the innocent man's body parts in the mail, and then was eventually tracked down — and later convicted — for what he did. Yikes.