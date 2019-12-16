Here's What Canadian Cat Killer Luka Magnotta Is up to Now

Anyone reading this most likely remembers a few years back when Luka Magnotta was convicted of killing a Montreal man and several kittens. Now, a few years later, Netflix is getting ready to premier its latest docu-series, called Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, which tells the story of the Canadian killer.

With the upcoming release of Netflix's non-fictional (yet seriously bone-chilling) series, however, you may be wondering where Luka Magnotta is now. Is he still on the loose, or has he moved past his dark ways? Here's everything you need to know about the convicted killer, and former model.

Luka was sentenced to life in prison. It should come as no surprise that Luka was sentenced to life in prison — the now 37-year-old Canadian man was tried and convicted of first-degree murder, after he allegedly killed an international student named Jun Lin according to CTV News. At his trial, Luka was deemed NCR (not criminally responsible), as his lawyer claimed he was diagnosed with various mental disorders.

Before being accused of the murder in June 2012, an amateur rights group called Animal Beta Project accused him of posting a seriously disturbing video, according to National Post. In the video, Luka reportedly recorded himself murdering and sexually abusing two kittens.

Now, Luka has apparently found love behind bars. Almost three years ago back in June 2017, Luka made plans to marry another inmate named Anthony Jolin, according to Montreal Gazette. The marriage was set to take place in the Pont-Cartier prison, 60 kilometers away from Sept-Îles, where the two were detained at the time. His once-estranged mother was reportedly in attendance.

It all started in 2015, when Luka signed up for Canadian Inmates Connect, a dating website for people in prison. He reportedly said he was seeking out a white man, between the ages 28 and 38 years old who was "loyal, well-educated, financially and emotionally stable, and interested in a long-term relationship."

Luka's childhood and family life may have contributed to his problems. At one of the trials, Luka's father claimed the alleged murderer had been isolated growing up, because their mother insisted on home-schooling them, according to CBC. They gave birth to him in their teens, and his mother decided to homeschool Luka and his siblings, despite not graduating from high school. Allegedly, her side of the family also mistreated the boys.

His dad, on the other hand, had a drinking problem when Luka was a kid. This led to the separation of his parents' divorce. After their split, Luka's father started hearing voices, feeling suicidal, and was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia. When Luka was 19, he referred him to a psychiatrist, but eventually, they drifted. His father tried to make amends when he was in jail, but it didn't work.

What can we expect from Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer? The series was produced by Raw Television, who also produced the award-winning documentary Three Identical Strangers, according to Deadline. Don't F**k With Cats, however, is a totally different story. It tells the story of how amateur sleuths were on a manhunt for Luka before his online notoriety ultimately inspired him to murder Jun Lin.

The trailer for Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is seriously chilling, so if you haven't already watched it 10 times over, definitely do so, below. Try not to scream.