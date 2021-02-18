There Are Two Types of Egg Challenges on TikTok: Ones With Dogs and Ones Without

Different social media platforms are jam-packed with a variety of challenges and games you can do with your friends, family, co-workers, or maybe even secret enemies whenever you want to have some fun.

While some challenges are mean-spirited "gags" that could lead to bodily injury, like the dreaded skull breaker trend, there are plenty of innocuous and good, clean, fun gags you can perform with nothing but a plastic container and an egg. This is all you need for the egg challenge on TikTok.