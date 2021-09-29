Egg Cleanses Are All Over TikTok, but Where Does This Trend Come From?

Not every TikTok trend has to be done with respect, but those that participate in egg cleanses should be respectful of the culture in which they originated. This is a serious, spiritual practice, and it shouldn't be made fun of or parodied like so much else on the platform.

In general, it seems like TikTok users have been willing to engage seriously with what it means to perform an egg cleanse. If the trend becomes more popular, though, it could also become something that some users decide to make fun of. There's plenty worthy of parody on TikTok, but spiritual and cultural traditions that are not your own are not one of those things. Users who take part in egg cleanses should be respectful of the cultural heritage attached to them.