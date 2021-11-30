Egwene Is One of the Dragon Reborn Candidates in 'The Wheel of Time'

Egwene has a sisterly bond with Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins.) Nynaeve is the Wisdom of Two Rivers. A Wisdom is akin to many different roles in our society, but long story short, Nynaeve has magical abilities and a lot of authority in Two Rivers. There's a moment where Nynaeve pushes Egwene off of a cliff and tells her to "Be strong." It may seem like a cruel gesture, but Nynaeve is actually a mentor to Egwene in many ways, trying to help her realize her full potential.