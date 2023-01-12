'Married to Real Estate' Star Egypt Sherrod Is a Proud Girl Mom

Over the years, HGTV viewers have fallen in love with Egypt Sherrod. On her current show — Married to Real Estate — the radio station music director–turned–real estate aficionado does an amazing job helping her and hubby Mike Jackson’s clients find their dream homes in the metro-Atlanta area.

Aside from Egypt living out her dreams in real estate, the show also highlights her relationship with her children. While viewers are aware that Egypt is a girl mom, the 46-year-old’s brood is a bit bigger than most know. So, how many kids does Egypt Sherrod have?

Source: Getty Images

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson share three daughters.

A house full of girls! According to People, Egypt and Mike are the proud parents of three daughters: 21-year-old Simone from Mike’s previous relationship; 11-year-old Kendall; and almost-4-year-old Harper. Both Egypt and Mike make it a point to share photos, touching moments, and silly videos of their family on their respective Instagram pages.

In an interview with Atlanta Black Star, Egypt discusses the importance of showcasing positive Black families on TV and being grateful that her family can be an example. “Let’s just be very clear, many of the images that you see of Black families on television, especially reality TV, something has to be broken — right? — for it to be entertaining," Egypt told the outlet. "I think that the higher-ups think that something has to be broken. The father’s cheating or it’s a broken family in some form or fashion, or the women can’t get along with one another."

Egypt continued, “And we don’t have to be broken to be entertaining and to deserve our place on television. And so what you see is a happy, whole God-fearing family, who is funny as all get-out, and we’re building and we’re growing.”

Egypt Sherrod has had her share of run-ins with body-shaming online trolls.

Haters will say it’s plastic surgery! In February 2022, Egypt took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a Twitter troll attempting to body-shame her for allegedly getting plastic surgery on her derriere — which Egypt did not undergo.

“I didn’t….I had a baby over 40,” Egypt responded to the now-deleted tweet. In the caption, Egypt shared that while she is proud of her body, people need to realize that women having kids after 40 don't always snap back like women who give birth when they’re younger.

“When you have a baby over 40, it hits differently,” Egypt wrote. “You don’t just snap back. Especially because I couldn’t breastfeed since the docs had to dry me out due to fluid in my lungs. So YES I am dragging a continent behind me. And it is what it is… Deal with it!

The host also shared that if and when she decides to get plastic surgery, it’s "[her] decision and [she] will not be shamed over it.”

Source: Getty Images