'Married to Real Estate' Star Egypt Sherrod Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth puts Egypt's net worthat $6 million. This figure is a combination of her work as a real estate expert, author, radio personality, and HGTV host. Not to mention, Egypt founded a humanitarian association, The Egypt Cares Family Foundation, which helps people achieve financial freedom.

She also released the best-selling book titled, Keep Calm … It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide to Buying a Home. So, with three HGTV shows under her belt and an entrepreneurial spirit, it’s no surprise that Egypt has secured such a sizable net worth.