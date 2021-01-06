'Undercover Billionaire' Elaine Culotti Attempts to Prove She Can Make Another Million in 90 Days

Everyone’s thought about starting their own business and being their own boss. But, while the idea of doing something you’re passionate about and making big bucks while you’re doing it sounds like a very alluring dream, the reality is often not so pretty.

It takes blood, sweat, and tears to make it in this dog-eat-dog world and Season 2 of Undercover Billionaire is here to show audiences just that.

This season, three new billionaires join the show to showcase their money-making talents. One of the newcomers is Elaine Culotti. But, who is Elaine and how did she make her billions before going on the show?