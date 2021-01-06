Meet 'Undercover Billionaire's Season 2 Star, Grant Cardone

In 2020, one of the biggest hits on television was Discovery’s new show about the American Dream: Undercover Billionaire . The entrepreneurial series followed one man, Glenn Stearns, as he tried to build a million-dollar company from scratch in just 90 days.

Arming contestants with nothing except $100, a cell phone, and a pickup truck, Undercover Billionaire proves that the American Dream is alive and well. The show was such a success that it’s back for a second season, with all new billionaires-turned-startup entrepreneurs.

Who is Grant Cardone from 'Undercover Billionaire'?

Undercover Billionaire is a show that defines the American Dream. The reality series features billionaire entrepreneurs who give up everything in order to launch a million-dollar company in 90 days with nothing but $100. The series attempts to prove that any self-made person can acquire wealth and success many times over with their own grit and experience.

For Season 2, the show adopts the same concept, but with a twist. This time, there are three billionaires, all tasked with launching a new successful business in 90 days. Each is given $100, a cell phone with no contacts, and is sent to a different city in the U.S. in order to build their new business. Oh, and they’ll also have to navigate the global COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the billionaires on Season 2 is Grant Cardone, businessman, author and the owner of Cardone Capital, a real estate investment firm. In addition to running several companies and a $1.5 billion portfolio of properties, Grant is also the author of several books like If You’re Not First, You’re Last, which was a New York Times bestseller, and Sell or Be Sold, which won an Axiom Award.

But Grant was not simply born a billionaire. In fact, he’s had a hard road to success. Grant’s father died when he was 10, which led to him growing up without a strong male role model. Grant was directionless, and soon developed a drug addiction, which landed him in rehab at the age of 25.

Luckily, Grant was able to kick his addiction, and when he left the rehab facility, he decided to turn his life around. Grant got a job in sales and threw himself into his work. But he quickly saw the many shortcomings of the sales process and decided to start his own company.

With just $50,000, Grant began a consulting company in the auto industry and helped multi-million dollar companies change their sales processes to become more effective and profitable. He says that today, that company is likely to make $10 million a year and in the years since, Grant has also expanded his consulting into retail and financial companies as well.

Grant also started to do speaking engagements to train executives on new ways to do business. Soon, he was traveling all over the country on speaking engagements that drew over 200 people a session. He realized the profit potential in these conferences and decided to compile his knowledge into books and programs.

To date, Grant has written 21 best-selling business programs along with several books, including The 10X Rule, which eventually grew into The 10X Growth Conference, a three-day event that is now the world’s largest business and entrepreneur conference.