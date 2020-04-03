Meet Elektra Kilbey, the Actress Who Plays Alma in 'Tales From the Loop'

Elektra's first foray into show business came about with a 2000 thriller-drama directed by Colin Nutley , titled Gossip. She also appeared in the 2017 Exfrun, a Danish romantic comedy exploring the ups and downs of romantic relationships. Her latest project is the 2020 Odd Man Rush, a biopic about a legendary hockey player who falls in love with an enigmatic woman just when his career is about to take off.